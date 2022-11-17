Delta Dental of Michigan - 11/17/22

LANSING, Mich. — Carmen Argersinger, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Delta Dental of Michigan talks about why Silver Bells is important to Delta Dental and our community. For more information please visit deltadentalmi.com or call (866) 356-0301.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook