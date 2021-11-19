Delta Dental - 11/19/21

LANSING, Mich. — Carmen Argersinger, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Delta Dental talks about how the company is focused on building vibrant communities through sponsorship of local events like Silver Bells. For more information please visit www.DeltaDentalMI.com

