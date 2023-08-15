David Chapman Agency - 8/15/23

LANSING, Mich. — Chaz Carrillo, Insurance Agent with the David Chapman Agency talks about legal changes happening with the PIP auto law and how to navigate it in the coming year for both business and personal autos. For more information please visit DavidChapmanAgency.com or call (517) 321-4600.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook