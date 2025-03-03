David Chapman Agency - 03/03/25

LANSING, Mich. — Ryan Peterson, insurance agent at the David Chapman Agency, explains how the David Chapman Agency navigates an ever-changing insurance marketplace and how they utilize the variety of insurance carriers they represent to find the best possible insurance coverage for their clients. For more information visit www.davidchapmanagency.com or call (517) 321-4600.

