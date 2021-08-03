Watch
Davenport University - 8/3/21

Posted at 9:51 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 09:51:50-04

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Whittum, Senior Career Coach and Nick Chaffin, Program Compliance Manager with Capital Area Michigan Works talks about the "Recalculating Your Career Event taking place Wednesday August 4th from 9am-12pm and 4pm-7pm hosted by Davenport University, Lansing Community College and Capital Area Michigan Works! For more information please visit Davenport.edu or call (800) 686-1600.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

