Davenport University - 8/3/21

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Whittum, Senior Career Coach and Nick Chaffin, Program Compliance Manager with Capital Area Michigan Works talks about the "Recalculating Your Career Event taking place Wednesday August 4th from 9am-12pm and 4pm-7pm hosted by Davenport University, Lansing Community College and Capital Area Michigan Works! For more information please visit Davenport.edu or call (800) 686-1600.

