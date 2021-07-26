Davenport University - 7/26/21

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Whittum, Senior Career Coach, Nick Chaffin, Program Compliance Manager with Capital Area Michigan Works talks about an event taking place Wednesday August 4th from 9am - 12pm and from 4pm - 7pm titled Recalculating Your Career Event being hosted by Davenport University, Lansing Community College and Capital Area Michigan Works!

For more information, visit https://www.davenport.edu/ or by calling 800-686-1600.

