Davenport University - 3/8/21

Cindy Whittum, Senior Career Coach and Shelley Lowe, Executive Director of Career Services, talk about how Davenport University is different from other universities. For more information visit Davenport.edu or by calling (866) 600-5515

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook