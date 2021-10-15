Davenport University - 10/15/21

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Whittum from Davenport University and Mary Stuck from Lansing Community College discuss their upcoming Virtual Insurance Forum. An event showcasing some of the amazing jobs available in the Insurance Industry....jobs many people do not think about. For more information, please visit davenport.edu or by calling 866-600-5515.

