Dave & Buster's - 4/29/25

Dave & Buster's is now open to the public at 3200 Preyde Blvd by Eastwood Towne Center in Lansing. Enjoy all the fun during our Grand Opening week including World Wish Day on Tuesday, April 29th. For more information visit DaveAndBuster.com or call (517) 318-5700.

