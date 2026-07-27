Dart Bank - 07/27/26

LANSING, Mich. — Michelle Carpenter, SVP/Senior Treasury Management/Retail Officer with Dart Bank and Chief Robert Backus of the Lansing Police Department stop in to discuss Fraud Prevention, and what to look out for. For more information, please visit dart.bank.

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