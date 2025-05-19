Dart Bank - 05/19/25

LANSING, Mich. — William J. Hufnagel, President & CEO of Dart Bank talks to us about celebrating an incredible milestone, the Bank's 100th anniversary! For more information please visit Dart.Bank or call (800) 968-6818.
