Danny Bath Legacy Awards - 09/11/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dorrie Bath, Founder of the Danny Bath Awards, discusses the origins of the Awards and the work they do to carry on Danny's memory. Nominations for Kick Off Kindness are being accepted thru Sept. 15th. For more information please visit DannyBathLegacyAwards.org or call (517) 348-9782.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook