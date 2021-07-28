Daniel Smith Golf Memorial - 7/28/21

LANSING, Mich. — Michael J. Smith, Father and organizer of Daniel Smith Memorial Golf Outing talks about their upcoming Annual Memorial Event to help educate the community on opioid abuse and to provide support for families and those suffering from addiction and this disease. He talks about how you can get involved and donate to this event that benefits "Andy's Angels Foundation" with 100% of all proceeds going to the Foundation! For more information please visit Facebook.com/danielsmithgolf or call (517) 812-4345.

