Watch
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Daniel Smith Golf Memorial - 6/8/22

Posted at 9:20 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 09:20:09-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michael J Smith, organizer of the Daniel Smith Golf Memorial talks about their upcoming event on July 22nd at Calderone Farms Golf Course. For more information please visit Facebook.com/danielsmithgolf

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019