D&K Global Enterprises, LLC, Dennis G. Lindsay - 12/13/24

LANSING, Mich. — 20+ year Christian ministry leader, Church planter, life coach and new author, Dennis G. Lindsay shares highlights of his Amazon #1 Best Selling transformational book, The Lens of the Father with our audience. For more information, visit Thelensofthefather.com or call (919) 475-4058.

