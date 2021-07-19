Culligan of Lansing - 7/19/21

LANSING, Mich. — Courtney Burgess, Sales/Office Manager and Craig Prange, Marketing Director at Culligan of Lansing talk about high efficiency iron filter and their new drinking water system. For more information please visit CulliganLansing.com; Facebook.com/CulliganLansing or by calling (517) 393-1900 or (800) 551-6005.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook