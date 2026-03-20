Culligan of Lansing - 3/20/26

LANSING, Mich. — Craig Prange, Marketing Director and Courtney Burgess, General Manager with Culligan of Lansing stop in to chat about why you should choose Culligan and what makes then stand out. For more information please visit culliganlansing.comor call (517) 393-1900.

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