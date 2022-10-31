Culligan of Lansing - 10/31//22

LANSING, Mich. — Craig Prange, Marketing Director and Courtney Burgess, General Manager of Culligan of Lansing talk about what to do when your water has a smell, taste or color you are not comfortable with. For more information please visit culliganlansing.com or call (517) 393-1900.

