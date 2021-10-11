Watch
Culligan of Lansing - 10/11/21

Posted at 10:10 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 10:10:21-04

LANSING, Mich. — Courtney Burgess, Sales & Office Manager and Craig Prange, Marketing Director at Culligan of Lansing talk how easy it is to set up a water softener or filter. For more information please visit CulliganLansing.com; find them on Facebook at facebook.com/CULLIGANLANSING or call them at (517) 393-1900 or (800) 551-6005.

