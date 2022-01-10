Culligan of Lansing - 1/10/22

LANSING, Mich. — Courtney Burgess, Sales/Office Manager and Craig Prange, Marketing Director at Culligan of Lansing talk about how they are handling working through the pandemic and also how they can help you with your well water. For more information please visit CulliganLansing.com or call (517) 393-1900.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook