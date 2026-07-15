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Culligan of Lansing - 07/15/26

Culligan of Lansing stop by to chat about the importance of checking the water quality when purchasing or constructing a new home.
Culligan of Lansing - 07/15/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Craig Prange, Marketing Director and Courtney Burgess, General Manager with Culligan of Lansing stop by to chat about the importance of checking the water quality when purchasing or constructing a new home, and how Culligan can help. For more information please visit CulliganLansing.com or call (517) 393-1900.

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