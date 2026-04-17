Culligan of Lansing - 04/17/26

LANSING, Mich. — Craig Prange, Marketing Director and Courtney Burgess, General Manager with Culligan of Lansing stop in to chat about Culligan's 90th Anniversary, and the new technologies that are available to keep your water safe. For more information please visit culliganlansing.com or call (517) 393-1900.

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