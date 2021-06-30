Culligan - 6/30/21

Courtney Burgess, Sales & Office Manager and Craig Prange, Marketing Director for Culligan of Lansing talk about their brand new product line that is coming out soon. For more information please visit CulliganLansing.com; find them on Facebook at Facebook.com/CULLIGANLANSING or call (517) 393-1900 or (800) 551-6005.
