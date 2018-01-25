Culligan - 1/25/18

3:56 PM, Jan 25, 2018

Craig Prange, Marketing Director, Courtney Burgess, Sales and Office Manager, Culligan of Lansing, talks to us about their high points from last year and goals for 2018.  For more information, please visit their website at www.culliganlansing.com.

