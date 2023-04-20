Crime Survivor's For Safety and Justice - 4/20/23

LANSING, Mich. — Priscilla Bordayo, Michigan Statewide Manager for Crime Survivor's For Safety and Justice encourages victims & survivors of crime or those who lost a loved one to violence, to register for Survivors Speak event. Whether you’re a survivor or not, join our movement: we can’t do it without our allies, and no survivor should heal alone. Traditionally held each year during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Survivors Speak has transformed from an annual event into a year-long movement, bringing together crime survivors, particularly from communities most affected by crime, to honor loved ones and advocate for smart safety and justice policies that transform families, communities and the state. For more information please visit cssj.org or call (469) 658-2724.

