Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC - 8/5/21

LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peterson, Elder Law Attorney at Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC talks about the best options of Estate Plans especially for those that have Farm Land. For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or call (517) 347-2100.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.