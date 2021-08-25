Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC - 8/25/21

LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peterson, Elder Law Attorney at Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC talks about why funding is an important step to estate planning and how to keep your estate plan up to date. For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or call (517) 347-2100.

