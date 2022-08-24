Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC - 8/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peterson, Elder Law Attorney at Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, PC talks about long term care for married couples. Can they protect assets and if so what assets and how much? For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or call (517) 347-2100.
