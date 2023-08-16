Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, PC - 8/16/23

LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peterson, Attorney with Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, PC talks about the next steps to take after you get your estate plan signed, so that the documents do what they are supposed to do! For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or call (517) 347-2100.

