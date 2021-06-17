Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC - 6/17/21

Tara Peterson, Elder Law Attorney with Crenshaw Peterson & Associates talks about joint ownership pitfalls and Powers of Attorney. Also, teachers get 15% off their estate planning documents during the months of June and July. For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or call (517) 347-2100.
