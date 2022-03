Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC - 3/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peterson, Elder Law Attorney at Crenshaw Peterson & Associates talks about why so many estate cases today are resulting in probate litigation and families fighting and what we can do to avoid it in our own estate planning. For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or call (517) 347-2100.

