Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC - 12/13/21

LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peterson, Elder Law Attorney at Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC talks about the importance of funding our estate plans and finishing that last step after signing documents to make it all come together and work the way we intend it to. For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or call (517) 347-2100.

