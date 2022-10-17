Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, PC - 10/17/22

LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peterson, Elder Law Attorney at Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, PC gives some tips to keep your family from fighting and out of court after your gone. For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or call (517) 347-2100.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.