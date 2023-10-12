Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, PC - 10/12/23

LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peterson, Attorney with Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, PC talks about making sure your house and properties are titled correctly into your Trust or estate plan and that any transfers out don't lead to problems down the road. For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or cal (517) 347-2100.

