Crenshaw Peterson - 01/12/24

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney Tara Peterson of Crenshaw Peterson, discusses how families can address some of the health concerns, physical and mental, that families saw their parents and loved ones facing during the holidays. For more information please visit www.crenshawpeterson.com or call 517-347-2100

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook