Cravings Gourmet Popcorn - 12/14/23

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing's best gourmet popcorn can be found in Old Town at Cravings Gourmet Popcorn. Owner, Chad Jordan shares his tips on giving popcorn during the holiday season. For more information please visit CravingsPopcorn.com or call 517-252-4782.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook