Cozy Koi Bed and Breakfast LLC - 1/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Diane Sanborn, Owner and Innkeeper of the Cozy Koi Bed and Breakfast talks about what the only bed and breakfast in Lansing has to offer. For more information, please visit cozykoibandb.com or call 517-881-5938.

