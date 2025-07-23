Cory Dunham Leadership - 07/22/25

LANSING, Mich. — You don’t have to be loud to lead boldly. I’m Cory Dunham, and I help introverted executives turn quiet strength into confident, purpose-driven leadership—without changing who they are. For more information please visit CoryDunham.com or call (734) 219-5234.

In October 27-29, 2025, I am speaking at a Fractional Business Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and my workshop title is... "Helping introverted professionals turn self-doubt into client-ready confidence without burning out."

FractionalConference.com

FractionalConference.com/2025-speakers

