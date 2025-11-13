Cornerstone Legal - 11/13/25

LANSING, Mich. — Katrina Hofstetter, Attorney and owner of Cornerstone Legal, shares important information about when you should consider reviewing and updating your estate planning document. For more information please visit CornerstoneLegalPLLC.com or call (517) 708-2222.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook