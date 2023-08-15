Corewell Health - 8/15/23

LANSING, Mich. — Lisa Thiel, DO, a Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist with Corewell Health in the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Pediatric Specialty Center here in Lansing talks about how they have recently expanded their specialty services in the Lansing area, making it easy for families to seek nationally-ranked care close to home. For more information please visit SpectrumHealth.org or call (616) 391-9000.

