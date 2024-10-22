Copilot CRM - 10/22/24

LANSING, Mich. — Mike Andes founded Copilot CRM, which helps service businesses organize and streamline their operations. The platform processes more than 1,000,000 dollars of revenue per day. Today, he discusses why Blue Collar businesses are more profitable than building the next Facebook. For more information please visit MikeAndes.com.

