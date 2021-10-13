Consumers Professional Credit Union - 10/13/21

LANSING, Mich. — Marie Davis, Vice President of Marketing and Donna McDonald, Vice President of Lending at Consumers Professional Credit Union talk about the problem of how to get a credit score without a loan and how to get a loan without a credit score to the chicken and egg debate - which came first. For more information please visit cpcu.co or call (517) 372-2400.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook