Consumers Professional Credit Union - 10/13/21

LANSING, Mich. — Marie Davis, Vice President of Marketing and Donna McDonald, Vice President of Lending at Consumers Professional Credit Union talk about the problem of how to get a credit score without a loan and how to get a loan without a credit score to the chicken and egg debate - which came first. For more information please visit cpcu.co or call (517) 372-2400.
