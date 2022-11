Consumers Energy Foundation - 11/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Carolyn Bloodworth, Secretary/Treasurer of Consumers Energy Foundation talks about providing assistance to help our friends and neighbors as we get ready for another cold Michigan winter. Just like the $500,000 in new help for food banks and United Ways, helping people through the months ahead. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com/Foundation or call (800) 477-5050.

