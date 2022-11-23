Consumers Energy Foundation - 11/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Carolyn Bloodworth, Secretary/Treasurer of Consumers Energy Foundation talks about providing assistance to help our friends and neighbors as we get ready for another cold Michigan winter. Just like the $500,000 in new help for food banks and United Ways, helping people through the months ahead. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com/Foundation or call (800) 477-5050.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.