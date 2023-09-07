Consumers Energy - 9/7/23

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about how as Consumers Energy explores selling its 13 hydro facilities, they are weighing all options to safely maintain reservoirs while minimizing costs for customers. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

