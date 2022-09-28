Consumers Energy - 9/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about National Drive Electric Week this week and how they are active in leading Michigan's electric vehicle transformation, including providing over 2,000 rebates for EV charging. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

