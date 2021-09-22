Consumers Energy - 9/22/21

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Media Relations Manager at Consumers Energy talks about National Drive Electric Week which is right around the corner. He also talks about what's going on with electric vehicles in Michigan, and how Consumers Energy is helping Michiganders take part in the EV transformation. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

