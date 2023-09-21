Consumers Energy - 9/21/23

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about how they have been able to release 56 Turtles Rescued During Pipeline Project into Native Habitat. For more information please visit consumersenergy.comor call (800) 477-5050.

