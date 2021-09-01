Watch
Consumers Energy - 9/1/21

Posted at 9:40 AM, Sep 01, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Josh Paciorek, Media Relations Specialist with Consumers Energy talks about how they are making it easier for you to report when Streetlights are out. It's part of their commitment to working with communities and to keeping the lights on for homes and businesses across Michigan. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050. To report a Street Light Outage or Malfunction please go to Streetlights.consumersenergy.com

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

