Consumers Energy - 8/8/22

LANSING, Mich. — Chelsea Dodge, Public Safety Outreach Specialist at Consumers Energy talks about 8/11 being National Safe Digging Day and why it's important to call 8-1-1 before doing any digging at home or at work. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

