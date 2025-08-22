Consumers Energy - 8/22/25

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler shares how Consumers Energy is using new technology -- drones -- to inspect power lines and keep the lights on for Michigan. For more information visit ConsumersEnergy.com/reliable or call (800) 477-5050.
